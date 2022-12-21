Corporator holds ‘Water Adalat’
News

Corporator holds ‘Water Adalat’

December 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A ‘Water Adalat’ to solve the problems pertaining to the supply of drinking water by Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) was held in MCC Ward Nos. 1, 2 and 3 in city on Monday.

Speaking to media persons, Corporator K.V. Sridhar said that the Water Adalat was held for the first time on an experimental basis. Many residents aired their grievances and got their problems solved.

Sridhar said that a discussion to hold Water Adalat was held with the then MCC Commissioner Gurudutta Hegde in 2021 but the Commissioner got transferred before it was to be implemented. Now, the Adalat is being held and residents facing problems such as high water bill, disruption in water supply, transfer of Khata and any issues related to water supply can air their grievances and get them solved at the Adalat, he said and expressed happiness that the MCC officials were responding well in solving the issues of residents.

