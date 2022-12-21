BSP to hold Youth Convention at Bengaluru on Dec. 27

December 21, 2022

To contest all 224 Assembly seats in 2023 elections

Mysore/Mysuru: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will hold ‘BSP Yuvajana Convention’ at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Vasanthnagar, Bengaluru, on Dec.27.

Addressing a press meet here on Sunday, BSP State President Krishnamurthy said that the newly introduced National Education Policy-2020 is the first step towards depriving education to the common man.

Pointing out that the Dec.27 Convention aims to educate the youths on the real objectives of the NEP, he said that the meet will also discuss key issues concerning youths.

Continuing, Krishnamurthy said that the BSP would contest all the 224 seats in the forthcoming Assembly elections in 2023.

Pointing out that it has been planned to release the first list of 100 party candidates on Jan.15, he said the BSP was hopeful of winning in over 20 segments.

BSP office-bearers Zakir Hussain, Zakir Ali Khan, Shiva Mahadevu, Shivakumar, Puttaswamy and Srikanta were present at the press meet.