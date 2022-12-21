AIDSO holds protest opposing hike in Engineering College fees

December 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly opposing the steep fee hike in Government Engineering Colleges, members of Mysuru District Unit of AIDSO (All India Democratic Students Organisation) staged a demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here yesterday.

Claiming that the State Government had hiked the Engineering College fee by Rs.5,000 last year, the protestors said this year, the fee has been hiked by Rs.10,000, thus making it a hike of Rs.15,000 in just two years, which is very much detrimental to the interests of poor students who want to pursue Engineering in Government Colleges.

Alleging that the fee hike is an anti-student move, which also reflects the Government’s open commercialisation of engineering education, they demanded the Government to immediately withdraw the fee hike and revoke its policy of increasing fees every academic year.

AIDSO office-bearers Subhash, Swathi, Chandrakala, students Preetham, Pankaj, Ronald and others were present.