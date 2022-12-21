Collecting money from poor patients: Udbur Health Centre’s Dr. Kumaraswamy suspended

December 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services D. Randeep, on Dec. 19, has issued an order suspending Udbur Health & Wellness Centre‘s Medical Officer Dr. B.G. Kumaraswamy, who has been accused of collecting money from poor patients and of misbehaviour.

A video of patients accusing Dr. Kumaraswamy of collecting Rs. 200 for two days each for dressing wounds, Rs. 200 to administer IV fluids, Rs. 100 to treat patients for fever and Rs. 50 to administer an injection, had gone viral on social media. Also, the doctor was accused of smoking and consuming alcohol before treating the patients.

Randeep, got a report from District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad and prima facie showed that Dr. Kumaraswamy had collected money from poor patients following which he (D. Randeep) suspended Dr. Kumaraswamy pending enquiry.