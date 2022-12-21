Drive against triple riding: 103 two-wheelers with 760 pending cases seized from Dec. 5 to 19

December 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Traffic Police, who are acting tough on triple riders and other traffic rules offenders, conducted special drives from Dec. 5 to 19 and have seized 103 two-wheelers after the owners of these vehicles were found violating the rules. All the seized two-wheelers have been parked in Siddarthanagar Traffic Police Station premises.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna said that the documents of the seized two-wheelers would be inspected, fines would be collected from the owners of these seized vehicles, they would be advised to follow traffic rules and then their vehicles would be released.

During inspection of the seized vehicles, the Traffic Cops came to know that there were a total of 760 pending cases and also a few two-wheelers were stolen, fixed with fake registration number plates and had no proper documents.

The DCP visited Siddarthanagar Traffic Police Station on Monday and inspected the vehicles.

In-charge Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) – Traffic Ashwathnarayan, Inspectors Yogesh, Manjunath, Muniyappa, Prasanna, Suresh Kumar, Sub-Inspectors and other Traffic personnel were present.