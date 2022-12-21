Onake Obavva Corporation to be set up for women’s development: CM Bommai
December 21, 2022

Chitradurga: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that grants will be announced in the coming State Budget for the setting up of Onake Obavva Corporation and formulation of special programmes for women.

He was speaking after inaugurating Veera Vanite Onake Obavva Jayanti recently.

“A College will be opened in the name of Onake Obavva and steps will be taken to provide 80 acres of land to the community in the name of Onake Obavva Trust. A Study Centre will be set up to carry out research work on the life and achievements of Obavva. The Government will also address the issues of land ownership and employment of the community,” said the CM.

“We have grown hearing about the valour of Onake Obavva. The story of sacrifice of Obavva is something which needs to be written in Golden Letters of our History. Obavva as a housewife killed enemies who surrounded the Fort and proved that women are capable of participating  in freedom struggle. To propagate the courage and sacrifice of Onake Obavva to the present and future generations, Onake Obavva Jayanti is being celebrated by the Government,” added Chief Minister Bommai.

Sri Basava Nagadeva Swamiji, Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji, Vijaya Mahantesha Swamiji, Basavalinga Murthy Swamiji,  Legislators  Nehru Olekar, Thippareddy, Chandrappa, Gulihatti Shekar, Poornima, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, ex-Minister Motamma and others were present.

