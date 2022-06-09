Couple sells house pledged with a bank after creating fake documents

June 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Kuvempunagar Police have registered a case against a couple for selling a house, which has been pledged in a bank, by allegedly creating fake documents.

The couple against whom the case has been registered are Harish and Jyothi Harish, residents of Kuvempunagar in city.

They had pledged their house constructed at Customs and Central Excise Employees House Building Association Layout in Koppalur, J.P. Nagar, for Rs. 51.25 lakh at National Co-Operative Bank in Kuvempunagar and later created fake documents of the house and sold it, according to the complaint lodged by Bank Manager B.L. Prasad with Kuvempunagar Police.

The complaint further states that the couple on Dec. 27, 2016 had pledged the house documents for Rs. 40 lakh to purchase a BMW car during which they had submitted the original documents of the house to the Bank and the loan document was registered at the Mysuru South Sub-Registrar’s Office.

On Apr. 7, 2018, the couple again obtained Rs. 1 lakh loan and had again obtained a loan of Rs. 10.25 lakh on Apr. 16, 2019, thus taking a total loan of Rs. 51.25 lakh against the same property. The couple, after paying the loan instalment of Rs. 1.04 lakh for a few months, stopped paying the loan instalment, the complaint further stated.

When the couple did not respond to bank notices, the bank authorities contacted RTO authorities and enquired about the BMW car during which they came to know that the car was hypothecated to Karnataka Bank at Chamundipuram.

Shocked on learning about it, the Bank authorities took a closer look at the house documents including the Encumbrance Certificate (EC) and came to know that the house has already been pledged with Rajarajeshwarinagar Branch of Syndicate Bank and also came to know that the house has been sold to one Raghavendra on Feb. 5, 2020.

The Bank authorities also came to know that the couple instead of producing the car loan cheque for Rs. 40 lakh to Navneet Motors in Bengaluru, had opened a bank account in Veerashaiva Credit Co-operative Society under a fake name and had en-cashed the cheque, the complaint from B.N. Prasad stated.

Kuvempunagar Police, who have registered a case under IPC Section 34, 420, 465, 468 and 417, are investigating.