Court restrains statements against MP Pratap Simmha

February 1, 2024

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru City Civil and Sessions Court has issued an interim injunction against KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshmana from Mysuru, prohibiting him from conducting any press conferences targeting Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha.

Additionally, the Court has summoned Lakshmana to appear before it on Feb. 13 in response to the complaint. The injunction extends to all forms of media, including newspapers and TV channels, with a specific prohibition on statements made on local cable channels, radio, and social media.

The Court’s decision stems from Lakshmana holding press conferences and making baseless statements against the MP, even in response to Simmha’s own statements. The Court deemed these actions as potentially baseless and, as a result, issued the interim restraining order. Pratap Simmha sought legal intervention due to the perceived unwarranted press conferences. The MP emphasised the significance of honouring the Court’s directive, stating that any violation by Lakshmana would be considered contempt of Court. The Court’s decision follows a thorough consideration of all arguments presented during the proceedings, the MP has stated.