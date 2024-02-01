Killer Road Humps removed

February 1, 2024

PWD Engineers find the humps unscientific after conducting inspection

Mysore/Mysuru: Finally, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities woke up to the alarming situation by removing the newly-laid road humps (speed-breakers) that were found unscientific by PWD Engineers, near the main gate of Manasagangothri, the PG campus of University of Mysore on Bogadi road in the city yesterday night.

Sadly, the action came only after three fatal accidents on these road humps on Sunday that snuffed the lives of three youngsters.

They were riding in separate vehicles, two of them on two-wheelers, when they were caught off-guard and rode over the newly laid humps only to meet with fatal accidents.

Following the back-to-back accidents and the outrage among a section of public, PWD engineers conducted a third party inspection of the road humps in question and submitted their findings terming them as unscientific. Acting on the basis of this report, KR Traffic Police Inspector M. Irshad wrote to MCC Commissioner and other officials concerned to remove the humps at the earliest, besides recommending replacing the road humps with rumble strips as per Indian Road Congress (IRC) specifications.

Irshad said “Earlier also when we had written to MCC Commissioner to lay the road humps, we had demanded to lay them as per IRC norms.”

As a precaution, the humps built near All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH)main campus, on Chaduranga road (Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) main road) are also removed, though no accidents were reported here.

BJP leaders visit

A delegation of BJP leaders led by City BJP President and former MLA L. Nagendra, which inspected these humps on Wednesday morning, had warned of staging protest if they were not cleared within two days.