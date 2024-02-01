Killer road humps: City Advocate gives memorandum to Police Commissioner to file a case

February 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: City Advocate S. Arunkumar, who is also the Convener of NGO Jaagruthi, Mysuru, has submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police this morning asking him to file a FIR suo-moto against the MCC Commissioner following the death of three youths last Sunday while riding over a faulty and unscientifically laid speed-breakers on Bogadi Main Road.

Since the City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh was absent in the office, Advocate Arunkumar handed over the memorandum to the Personal Assistant (PA) of the Police Commissioner at the latter’s Office in Nazarbad.