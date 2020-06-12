COVID-19: More cured patients a matter of comfort to Mysuru

June 12, 2020

Five persons test positive on June 11; 10 active cases; 96 discharged

Mysore/Mysuru: With five persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru yesterday, the total cases have increased to 106. Out of them, 10 are active and the remaining patients have recovered and discharged from the designated COVID-19 Hospital on KRS Road.

All the fresh cases that have been registered have a travel history of Maharashtra and were in the institutional quarantine where they tested positive. Patient (P) 6121 is 31-year-old, P-6122 is 29, P-6123 is 59, P-6124 is 24 and P-6125 is a 35-year-old man.

Reports said that all the new positive cases had come from Solapur in Maharashtra. They hailed from villages in and around Nanjangud and had applied through the Government’s Seva Sindhu portal to return to their native places and accordingly they returned to Mysuru on June 1. They returned as COVID cases were touching its peak in Maharashtra.

As per protocol, as soon as they arrived in Mysuru, they were put in institutional quarantine at a hostel in Naidunagar and their throat swab tests were sent to laboratory and five were tested positive. Of them four are from Neelakantanagar in Nanjangud and one person is from Hullahalli.

No need to panic

The Mysuru District Administration has dispelled fears among the residents as new cases are being reported after the Nanjangud cluster case. Since all the positive persons were in institutional quarantine and they have no primary and secondary contacts, people need not panic, officials said. Also, it is a comforting factor for the District Administration that there are many active cases cured and discharged from the hospital.

The rooms of Naidunagar Hostel where the quarantined persons stayed since June 1 have been sanitised by a team led by Mysuru City Corporation Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj and other inmates of the hostel have been asked not to venture into those rooms.

Regarding the other district statistics, the Health department authorities have observed a total of 7,718 persons and tested samples of 12,581 persons. Out of them, 106 tested positive and 12,475 samples tested negative. 1,592 have been isolated in homes for 14 days and 85 persons have been isolated in facility quarantine for 7 days.

High discharge trend

In Mysuru, of the 106 COVID positive patients, 96 have been cured from the pandemic and have been discharged and at present, there are only 10 active cases in the designated hospital. Even in Karnataka State, for the first time since it started reporting COVID-19 cases, the number of cured patients has outnumbered active cases. The State Government has called the number of cured patients outnumbering active cases as a milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

Situation under control in Mandya

The migrant population testing positive is normal in Mandya too. The district reported a spike in positive cases from Malavalli taluk after people and clerics returned from a religious congregation in Nizamuddin, New Delhi, were found infected. As it was brought under control, it was the turn of migrants from Maharashtra reporting a spurt in COVID cases, especially in K.R. Pet.

In all, Mandya reported 334 positive cases. While 255 patients have recovered and discharged, there are 79 active cases. However, since the last three days, no new positive cases have been reported. In all 12,126 persons have been examined in Mandya and 11,453 have tested negative. 341 test results are awaited. 4,964 are in home quarantine and 204 are in institutional quarantine.

Mandya is again seeing a surge of migrants from Maharashtra. Now as per the new rules, approval from Seva Sindhu portal is no more required and migrants can just register their name and travel. Around 200 migrants have arrived at K.R. Pet and Nagamangala taluks and all of them are quarantined at hostels after they were intercepted at check-posts.