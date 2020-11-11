COVID-19 OPD and Recovery Clinic opened at Asha Kirana Hospital

November 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Asha Kirana Hospital, Hebbal Ring Road, Mysuru, initiated its COVID Care on Aug.12, 2020. Till date it has managed over 200 cases.

Understanding the need of time, Out-patient (OPD) services specifically for COVID patients “COVID-19 OPD and Recovery Clinic” was formally inaugurated on Nov. 6 by DHO Dr. T. Amarnath.

Dr. Siraj Ahmed, DTO, Mahender Darla, Vishal Darla of Prakash Jewellers were also present and offered to provide the necessary support to COVID care on behalf of their family.

Dr. S.N. Mothi, K.S. Gururaja, Paramjith Singh, Trustees of Asha Kirana, Dr. V.H.T. Swamy, Dr. A.P. Sudheer, Varun Gururaja from Asha Kirana were present on the occasion.

This initiative has been launched keeping in mind the need for ambulatory care for asymptomatic and mild COVID cases and also a one stop facility for review of patients who get discharged with moderate to severe disease.

The OPD will function from Monday to Saturday between 10 am and 2 pm. For appointments, contact Mob: 99868-83781.