Odiyanda Aiyanna, the man behind clean environs at Kote Abbey Falls

November 11, 2020

Madikeri: With used water bottles, plastic covers, cups and such other wastes littered all along the roads leading to popular tourist spots in the district, here is a veteran environmentalist who stands guard to keep the ‘Kote Abbey Falls‘ in Makkandur Gram Panchayat (GP) limits always free of wastes and garbage.

The splendorous Kote Abbey Falls is located near Avandi village, about 14 kms from Madikeri and comes under Makkandur GP. The falls, situated in the midst of lush green environs, was lesser known until a few years ago. But it gradually turned out into a popular tourist destination in the past couple of years, with tourists flocking to the Falls on a regular basis.

With the Falls turning out into a major tourist attraction, the Makkandur GP appointed Odiyanda Aiyanna, a localite and a keen nature lover, to keep guard of the Falls for protecting the natural environs of the Falls.

The Panchayat has stipulated a small fee for tourists to visit the Falls. After being appointed, Aiyanna always stands guard near the Falls, keeping a watch on the activities of visitors.

As a danger spot has been formed with the thrust of the falling waters at the Falls, Aiyanna is always busy, stopping the visitors from going anywhere close to that spot. Tourists who want to climb the Falls, should seek the permission of Aiyanna, who upon advising on the DOs and DON’Ts, gives permission to be there for just about 15 minutes. However, the tourists can revel in the waters that flows only knee deep under the bridge.

Soon as a tourist arrives at the spot, Aiyanna guides him/her to the waste bin placed close by.

Aiyanna sees to it that not even a bit of paper, cigarette butts or other such wastes lie on the ground at the spot. This practice of Aiyanna has turned out into a undeclared Law of the land at the spot.

Aiyanna has made it a habit to make the violators themselves pick up the wastes they had thrown and put them in the right place — the dustbin.

Aiyanna always believes that a wrong act by someone must not come in the way of maintaining hygiene and cleanliness at the spot and even the tourists have started appreciating his concerns for saving the environs of nature in its pristine beauty. With care for the nature and the zest for keeping the spot clean and hygienic, the Kote Abbey Falls seems to be different from other tourist destinations in the district, thanks to Aiyanna.

There is no doubt that Kodagu can retain its identity as ‘Scotland of India’ for long, if tourists and visitors show social commitment for the cause of nature just like Aiyanna, by following the measures introduced by him at Kote Abbey Falls.