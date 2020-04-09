COVID-19: Two more test positive in Mysuru

April 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Two more persons from city — P183 and P184 — have tested positive, according to a press release from the State Government today. The total number of positive cases in the district has now risen to 36.

P183 is a 55-year-old male [Contact of 104 & 159 (Father)] and P184 is a 68-year-old male [Contact of P159 (Father)].

Till yesterday, 224 out of the 287 samples of Novel Coronavirus suspects have tested negative.

With the first COVID-19 patient of the district discharged on Tuesday after recovery, the district seems to have got some respite from the spread of the deadly virus.

However, following a requisition from the health authorities seeking a re-test of samples of four suspected persons, MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj has sent the samples to the Micro-Biology Lab of K.R. Hospital.

Meanwhile, the authorities have kept a close watch on the health of 3,305 COVID-19 suspects in the district. Out of them, 1,556 have completed their 14-day home quarantine, while 1,715 are still under home isolation. The health staff and the Police have been making regular visits to their homes to ensure that no one stray out of their dwelling.

DC Abhiram G. Sankar, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, SP C.B. Ryshyanth, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and other officials have been working round-the-clock to ensure that all preventive and safety measures are in place and that lockdown regulations and social distancing are strictly followed in the district. District Minister V. Somanna too is in constant touch with the officials regarding the measures taken.