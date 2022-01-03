COVID vaccination for students in 15-18 age group begins

January 3, 2022

High Schools, PU Colleges turn vaccination centres

Mysore/Mysuru: Academic activities at High Schools and PU Colleges across Mysuru took a backseat this morning as the focus was on getting children aged between 15 and 18 vaccinated to stimulate the body’s immunity as a shield against infections unleashed by COVID-19 and its variants.

All High Schools and PU Colleges — both private and Government — held camps to vaccinate 1,48,184 children in the age group in Mysuru District. The mega vaccination drive was officially launched this morning by District Minister S.T. Somashekar at Maharani’s Pre-University College on Narayana Shastry Road.

The camps at High Schools and PU Colleges are being held jointly by the Health Department, Mysuru City Corporation, Department of Public Instruction and the Department of PU Education. The respective Taluk Administrations are in-charge of the camps held in the hinterland.

Coordinated efforts by all the Departments and officials with educational institutions yielded good results today and the District Administration is aiming to complete vaccination of the target group within a week or so.

The Health Department has formed 100 teams to supervise the exercise and the city alone has 30 teams. Each taluk has been given 10 teams. From Jan. 5, 200 teams will be formed to intensify the vaccination process.

High Schools and Colleges are providing personnel and logistical support for the drive and the Health Department has said that children who missed their appointments can go to Primary Health Centres and vaccination booths to get vaccinated. Vaccination for the children who have comorbidities were carried out at health facilities under the supervision of Medical Officers.

Schools conducting online classes are fixing certain days to conduct the vaccination drive and students who have discontinued their formal education can visit Government Hospitals to get jabbed, said officials.

Health Department officials told Star of Mysore that students are enthusiastically getting themselves jabbed as there is increased awareness and even the safety aspect of the vaccine has reached the masses.

Mysuru Urban has 52,943 children between the age group of 15 and 17 and Mysuru Rural has 13,966 children. Covaxin is being administered to children in this age group and they will be eligible to take the second dose of the vaccine after a gap of 28 days.

MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham, Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO A.M. Yogesh, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Corporator Pramila Bharat, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad and others were present when the vaccination drive was launched.