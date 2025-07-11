Curated tour packages on cards to boost tourism

July 11, 2025

Bengaluru: The State Government is planning to soon launch a curated package tour aimed at attracting tourists to waterfalls, religious destinations and wildlife spots. With the South West monsoon bringing in pleasant weather and waterfalls currently in full splendour, the Tourism Department is keen on capitalising on the seasonal appeal.

The proposed curated package tour will be implemented in coordination with both public and private players. The Tourism Department plans to rope in the Departments of Religious Endowment, Water Resources, Revenue and Forests. Private firms in the hospitality sector and adventure tourism groups will also be brought on board.

Tourist destinations across Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Gokak, Hassan, Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada and various parts of the Western Ghats are being identified, along with the shortlisting of participating partners. Tourists will have the flexibility to choose two or three destinations as part of their package.

According to a senior official familiar with the initiative, the curated tours are primarily aimed at corporate women, general women travellers and college students, who often undertake short getaways.

“So far, we have been organising one or two-day tours using KSRTC buses to popular spots like Gaganachukki, Bharachukki and Jog Falls. Now, plans are underway to extend these trips into weekend or week-long curated tours, with clearly classified options for Government and private transport and accommodations,” the official said.

The State also intends to tap into the growing interest in adventure tourism, where several individuals and firms are already active.

Many of these players have effectively leveraged social media to engage thrill-seekers, the officer noted, adding that they would also be integrated into the broader curated tour initiative.