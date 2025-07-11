Protesting MCC staff take out candlelight march
Protesting MCC staff take out candlelight march

July 11, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Urging the Government for fulfilment of their various demands including implementing the 7th Pay Commission benefits to them, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) employees, as part of the State-wide strike called by the Karnataka Rajya Mahanagara Palike Naukarara Parishat, continued the strike which entered the third day yesterday by taking out a candlelight protest march in city.

Over 500 MCC staff including Pourakarmikas, who assembled in front of the main MCC Office on Sayyaji Rao Road, lit candles and took out a silent protest march till Basaveshwara Circle near Maharaja Sanskrit Patashala. A few employees said that Government has not given any positive reply regarding their demands and hence they were continuing with their stir.

MCC Officers, staff and Pourakarmikas took part.

