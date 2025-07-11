MUDA Site Scam: HC issues notice to CM’s wife Parvathi
MUDA Site Scam: HC issues notice to CM’s wife Parvathi

July 11, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The High Court yesterday directed to issue notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi in the case related to the alleged MUDA illegal site allotment scam. While CM Siddaramaiah has been named as the first accused, his wife Parvathi is the second accused.

The High Court Division Bench headed by Acting Chief Justice V. Kameshwara Rao and Justice C.M. Joshi issued directions while hearing a petition filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna, who has appealed for a CBI investigation into the case.

The Division Bench issued the order to serve notice to Parvathi after it was informed about the delay in serving notice to the Chief Minister’s wife. The Court questioned the authorities on the delay and instructed the notice to be served.

The Bench also heard the appeal filed by CM Siddaramaiah challenging the consent for prosecution granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot against him in the alleged MUDA Site Scam. Later, the matter was adjourned to Sept. 4.

