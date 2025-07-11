Loaders demand facilities
Loaders demand facilities

July 11, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging that they have been deprived of facilities such as PF,  ESI and hike in wages, lorry loaders (Hamaalis), under the banner of Karnataka State Loading and Unloading Workers Federation, staged a demonstration near the Deputy Commissioner’s Office on Bannur Road in Siddarthanagar here yesterday.

“It has been 12 years since the ration scheme was renamed as Anna Bhagya scheme. But the loaders and unloaders, who are very much part of the scheme, are facing a life of uncertainty, with no  mandated facilities such as ESI and PF. The non-enforcement of Labour Laws, the Hamaalis are  facing harassment from transport contractors,” they maintained.

Maintaining that the workers are rendered injustice as the Food and Civil Supplies Department hikes wages without any guidelines, they demanded stipulation of wages (Loading and unloading charges) of Rs. 23.69 per quintal in case of retail transportation and Rs.10.92 per quintal for wholesale transportation of ration food grains.

Stating that though transport contractors have been cutting  ESI and PF contribution from their wages since February,  the loaders alleged that despite this, they are not given the benefits. They demanded full and timely payment of wages and proper ESI and PF coverage.

Federation State President Varadarajendra, District President Kari Nayaka, Secretary G. Mahadeva, Vice-President Narasimhamurthy, office-bearers Vikram Nayaka, Kumar, Krishnappa and others took part in the protest.

