Man facing minor’s kidnap case attacked

July 11, 2025

CCTV cameras capture violence against accused, his family on Ramanuja Road

Mysore/Mysuru: A man who had allegedly kidnapped his friend’s minor daughter was brutally attacked with lethal weapons, along with his wife and mother, while they were travelling in an autorickshaw on Ramanuja Road 12th Cross in city last night.

The victim, identified as Rajanna, was in the auto with his wife and mother when a group of assailants in a black four-wheeler intercepted the vehicle and launched a violent assault on the three occupants using deadly weapons.

The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, occurred in full public view amidst moving traffic, sparking fear and panic among residents.

Sources revealed that Rajanna had allegedly lured his friend’s minor daughter, a resident within the Vidyaranyapuram Police limits, into a relationship and had taken her away. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had been registered against him in 2024.

Rajanna had reportedly appeared in the Court yesterday for the hearing. Around the same time, the girl again went missing, prompting her father to lodge a complaint with the Vidyaranyapuram Police, suspecting Rajanna’s involvement.

The Police later traced the girl, brought her to the Station, closed the case and sent her back with her parents.

Rajanna, who had also come to the Police Station along with his wife and mother, left the premises in an autorickshaw after the girl was handed over to her family.

It was during their return that the group in the four-wheeler ambushed the auto and attacked Rajanna and his family with lethal weapons, according to Police sources.

Krishnaraja (KR) Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ramesh Kumar told Star of Mysore that all three injured persons were being treated at a private hospital in the city and are out of danger.