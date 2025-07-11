Dead aquarium to come alive with penguins?

July 11, 2025

Forest Minister moots Penguin Park at unused aquarium structure between Mysuru Zoo and Karanji Lake

Mysuru Zoo entry fee hiked by 20 percent

Bengaluru: Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology Eshwar B. Khandre has directed officials to submit a proposal to establish a dedicated Penguin Park at the existing aquarium structure between Mysuru Zoo and Karanji Lake.

Presiding over the 159th Administrative Board Meeting of Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK), at Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru yesterday, he said that the experts had opined that the aquarium structure was suitable for a Penguin Park and instructed the officials to submit a proposal without delay.

The much-touted and long- pending world-class aquarium project at the Mysuru Zoo has been in limbo for over 13 years.

Entry ticket fee

Responding to ZAK’s proposal to hike entry ticket fee by 50 percent to meet the rising costs of animal care and salaries of the staff, Khandre said that such steep hike would be unjustified and instead, he approved 20 percent hike in entry ticket prices for both Mysuru Zoo and Bannerghatta National Park.

However, he also mentioned there would be no hike in prices for safaris and hiring vehicles at the zoos. Currently, the Mysuru Zoo is charging Rs. 100 for adults and Rs. 50 for children between 5 and 12 years.

Khandre also outlined a roadmap to upgrade zoo infrastructure across Karnataka, aimed at boosting tourism and improving financial sustainability. He directed officials to explore animal exchange programmes with international zoos to enhance the appeal of Karnataka’s zoos and increase visitor footfall.

He stressed that all zoos in the State must work towards becoming financially independent within the next five years by managing their own revenue and expenditure.

Bird park in Bidar

The Minister allocated Rs. 20 crore for the proposed aviary and exotic bird park in Bidar and instructed officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR). Additionally, he sanctioned Rs. 2 crore for Davanagere Zoo under Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation (KMERC) initiative, aimed at developing zoos in districts affected by mining activities.

Khandre further directed officials to ensure a quality visitor experience at all zoos and biological parks by providing clean drinking water, well-maintained rest rooms for both men and women and other essential amenities. The Forest Minister reiterated the strict enforcement on the ban on single-use plastic in zoos and biological parks.