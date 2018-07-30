Dalit outfit demands home for slum-dwellers
Mysuru: The Dalit Vimochana Sene has urged Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to construct homes for slum-dwellers who have been living in huts in front of the Saw Mill in Medar Block for over 45 years.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, the Sene’s Mysuru Division President Hanumanthaiah, reminding the CM of his stay at a Dalit women’s house in Ward No.34 in 2007, when he was the CM then had promised to construct houses for all slum-dwellers, said that the Chief Minister’s year 2007 promise is yet to be fulfilled. But now, the Karnataka Slum Clearance Board officials are making efforts to shift the slum-dwellers elsewhere.

Pointing out that the slum- dwellers have been living in the area for over four decades, he highlighted the plight of daily wagers, women and children if they were to be relocated.

Noting that the slum land belonged to the Government, the Chief Minister should ensure construction of dwelling unit under Jnnurm scheme at Yadavagiri and thus come to the rescue of the hapless slum-dwellers, the letter said.

