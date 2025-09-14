Dasara Film Fest begins

September 14, 2025

84 national and intl. award-winning movies to be screened till Sept. 20

Mysore/Mysuru: Week-long Dasara Film Festival-2025 got off to a glittery start with actors from latest Kannada hit movie Su from So lighting the lamp and offering floral tributes to the portrait of the late actress B. Sarojadevi along with District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and other dignitaries during the inaugural event held at Mall of Mysore in city yesterday.

This year, the Dasara Film Festival is being dedicated to veteran actress B. Sarojadevi, who passed away recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mahadevappa, said the film industry through various genres of movies had been impacting people socially, economically, spiritually and educationally.

Praising late actress Sarojadevi, he said the actress had acclaimed national and international fame through her acting in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Hindi among others.

“The State Government recognising the achievements of Sarojadevi and Dr. Vishnuvardhan has decided to confer ‘Karnataka Ratna’ award,” he said and added that Dasara is a festival to celebrate unity.

Later, addressing the gathering, actress Sandhya Arakere of Su from So fame, said she was elated to be a part of Dasara Film Festival inauguration representing the film industry and added that being a Mysurean she used to watch Dasara as a general public but now to be a part of celebrations was a different feeling.

Actor Prithvi Ambar, who too spoke, said he was attracted to Mysuru since childhood because of its rich culture and heritage. Later, singer Jaskaran Singh entertained the audience with the song Dwapara Daatuta from the movie Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi. Later, the organisers felicitated achievers in film industry including actors and directors.

The Dasara Film Festival will witness screening of 84 national and international award-winning movies from today at INOX located at Mall of Mysore. Tickets are available at INOX.

MLAs Tanveer Sait, T.S. Srivatsa, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, State Guarantee Scheme Implementation Authority Vice-Chairperson Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju, Dasara Film Festival Deputy Special Officer Vijaykumar, Working President K. Shobha, Secretary T.K. Harish, actress Anjali and others were present.