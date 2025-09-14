September 14, 2025

MGP stages novel protest by hugging trees near DC’s official residence on Hunsur Road in city

Urges to remove Dasara lights from trees

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly opposing the practise of wrapping decorative and illuminative small bulbs, wires and cables around roadside trees as part of Dasara illumination, the Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) held an ‘Appiko Chaluvali’ in the city this morning, urging the authorities to put an end to this practice that endangers the trees.

The MGP members who gathered in front of the official residence of the Deputy Commissioner on Hunsur Road, staged a demonstration by hugging illuminated trees there.

Addressing the protestors, MGP Founder President Bhamy V. Shenoy said that the MGP has been demanding the authorities not to illuminate trees for Dasara by wrapping small bulbs, wires and cables around them, for the past several years. But still the authorities have continued with this practise, which poses a threat to the longevity of trees, he bemoaned.

“The illumination of trees right from the bottom to the top for days during Dasara festival, poses a threat to the health of the tree roots, tissues, stems and branches. Also, nails and screws are grooved to the trees, which damage the tissues of trees, that results in their weakening. Mysuru is already reeling under the effects of indiscreet felling of trees that are being done in the name of development and infrastructure improvement. As such, the authorities must do everything to at least save the existing trees for the sake of our future generation. The authorities must immediately stop the practise of wrapping trees with wires and cables for lighting purpose”, Shenoy urged.

Later, the MGP members presented a memorandum to the authorities and proceeded to Mysore Palace, where they met District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa.

Appraising the Minister on the harmful effects of tree illumination, they urged him to direct the authorities for stopping illumination of trees.

MGP President Shobhana, convenor Dayanand Sagar, city AAP leader Malavika Gubbivani, environmentalist Bhanu Mohan and others were present.