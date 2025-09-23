Dasara Sports CM’s Cup begins

September 23, 2025

Former wrestler Vinesh Phogat keen to train local talents

Mysore/Mysuru: Former freestyle wrestler Vinesh Phogat has exuded confidence that the sporting talents of the State may bag medals in forthcoming Olympics, considering their keen interest in sports and the due encouragement by Congress Government in Karnataka.

Phogat, also a Congress MLA of Julana Constituency in Haryana, participated as chief guest during the inauguration of four-day Dasara Sports Meet Chief Minister’s Cup, at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in the city yesterday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Chamarajanagar District Incharge K. Venkatesh, MLA Tanveer Sait, Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah and K. Govindaraju and officials from the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, were present.

Phogat, who began her address in Kannada, by greeting the gathering with ‘Namaskara Mysuru’ said, ‘The people of Karnataka welcome all faithfully and I am grateful for the love and affection showered on me. You can invite me for such events every year and I will train the children here without fail.’

“Today’s children decide the country’s future and hence it is essential to train them from their nascent days. I believe that the Congress-led State Government is providing all the adequate facilities,” said Phogat.

Be it any sport, the sportspersons should surge ahead without any fear after hitting the ground. It is only through grit and determination, one can achieve the target. Apart from hard-work, the focus on smart-work to plan tactics is also very much essential, which decides the success. There will be several thousands of persons like me behind you, who will work towards lending cooperation to carve a niche career, said Phogat, in her advice to the budding sportspersons.

“I am confident that the Government has devised many schemes to encourage sportspersons. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should resolve for the overall development of athletes. More number of sportspersons from the State should get selected to national and international level sports meets and bring laurels to the State and the country,” hoped Phogat.

Rs. 6 cr. for Olympians

CM Siddaramaiah reiterated that the sportspersons from the State, who win medals in Olympics henceforth, will be receiving a cash reward of Rs. 6 crore from the State Government.

“The Government is wholly encouraging sportspersons, with a financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakh for 60 each sportspersons to sharpen their nuances for the next Olympics. Two percent quota in Government jobs and three percent quota in Police jobs has been announced for successful sportspersons,” he said.

Announcing further plans for Chamundi Vihar Stadium, he said, the gallery and swimming pool will be covered with tensile membrane roof and football ground shall be built, at an estimated cost of Rs. 20.78 crore. Sportspersons should make judicious use of the facility, as it is important to develop sportsmanship over win and loss, that is common in sports.