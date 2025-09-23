‘Rajya Sangeetha Vidwan’ award conferred on Pt. M. Venkatesh Kumar
News

‘Rajya Sangeetha Vidwan’ award conferred on Pt. M. Venkatesh Kumar

September 23, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conferred the prestigious ‘Rajya Sangeetha Vidwan’ award on renowned Hindustani Singer Pandit M. Venkatesh Kumar after inaugurating the Dasara Cultural Programmes at Mysore Palace here last evening.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Siddaramaiah said that Dasara is being celebrated for over 400 years. Stating that he feels blessed for having  inaugurated Dasara 8 times, Siddaramaiah said, Pt. Venkatesh Kumar tutored under Pt. Puttaraj Gawai and achieved a lot in the field of music as a Classical Hindustani Singer.

“The State Government, considering the outstanding achievement  of Pt. Venkatesh Kumar in the field of music, has conferred the prestigious ‘Rajya Sangeetha Vidwan’ award on him. The renowned musician should have got the award long ago. However, it is happy to note that he got the award at least now,” the CM said adding that Pt. Venkatesh Kumar is a perfect example for how one can achieve big, provided he or she has the determination, dedication and commitment.

Speaking after receiving the award, Pt. Venkatesh Kumar, a native of Lakshmipura in Ballari district, said that he dedicates the award to his Guru Pandit Puttaraj Gawai, who was born blind, went on to become the eyes of  everyone in the later stages of his life.

Pointing out that Puttaraj Gawai taught music to children from all sections and strata of the society irrespective of caste and religion and without any discrimination, Pt. Venkatesh Kumar recalled how his Guru sheltered him for 12 years at his Ashram (Punyashrama) and imparted education and music lessons to him. “If Venkatesh Kumar has made any name and fame across the globe, it is only because of the blessings of Guru Puttaraj Gawai,” Pt. Venkatesh Kumar noted.

Memorandum to CM

MLA T.S. Srivatsa presented a memorandum to the CM seeking official celebration of the Birth Anniversary/ Memorial Day of Sangeetha Kalanidhi Mysore Vasudevacharya (May 28, 1865 – May 17, 1961), who was a contemporary of Piteelu Chowdiah and a music teacher of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar. Mysore Vasudevacharya has more than 200 music compositions to his credit, said Srivatsa and sought official celebration of the birth anniversary of the great musician.

Accepting the memorandum, the CM assured that the Government would grant funds for organising a programme in memory of Mysore Vasudevacharya.

