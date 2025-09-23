High Court stays order capping movie ticket prices at Rs. 200
News, Top Stories

High Court stays order capping movie ticket prices at Rs. 200

September 23, 2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has stayed, until further orders, the implementation of the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, which capped movie ticket prices at Rs. 200.

Justice Ravi V. Hosmani passed the interim order on petitions filed by multiplex owners and movie producers challenging the State Government’s decision.

During hearings, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), represented by Senior Advocate Udaya Holla, argued that the Rs. 200 cap on film ticket prices was arbitrary. He contended that if customers wished to pay more for luxury cinema experiences, they should have that choice. Film exhibitors should have the freedom to set prices for offering such luxury services, he added.

He also recounted that a similar State-imposed cap on movie ticket prices from 7 years ago was withdrawn after it was challenged in Court. Holla submitted that such a cap on movie ticket prices would severely affect the business of theatre owners.

The petitioners contended that the cap on ticket prices could significantly impact the industry’s revenue, especially multiplexes, which rely on flexible pricing to balance operational costs.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching