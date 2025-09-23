Rangoli art wins hearts

September 23, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: K.R. MLA T.S. Srivatsa inaugurated Dasara Rangoli contest organised by the Women and Children’s Dasara Sub-Committee, in front of Mysore Palace this morning.

Speaking after inaugurating the event, MLA Srivatsa welcomed about 150 women participants hailing from different parts of the State, who were enthusiastic to showcase their talent.

“A variety of cultural programmes are being organised as part of this year’s Dasara and colourful Rangoli contest has added more glitter to the festivities,” Srivatsa added.

T.D. Shweta from Nanjangud drew a Rangoli titled ‘Don’t Be Addicted’ with the aim of weaning away children from the excessive use of cell phone, attracting the attention of onlookers.

Spandana from Mysuru, in her Rangoli, depicted a woman with lamp, symbolising the popularity of State Government’s ‘Gruha Jyothi’ guarantee scheme, under which 200 units of power is supplied for free to households.

While Nirmala from Tumakuru drew a Rangoli of Goddess Chamundeshwari riding a Tiger, Lakshmi from Davangere highlighted the message ‘Being proud to be born as a woman.’ Sunita from Vijayanagar showcased her artistic skills by drawing Nandi and Shivalinga, with all devotion.

Several women artists had deftly drawn colourful Rangolis of Chamundi Hill, Ganesha in OM symbol, emblem of erstwhile princely State of Mysore Gandabherunda, Peacock, Dasara Elephant, Lord Balakrishna and others.

Dasara Sub-Committee Deputy Special Officer B.M. Savitha, Working President of the Sub-Committee B. Basavaraju, juries of the contest Meenakshi Ravikumar, District President of Stree Shakti Federation Premakumari, Secretary of Dasara Sub-Committee Charita and members of the Sub-Committee were present.