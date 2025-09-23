Mall of Mysore unveils Grand Dasara Shopping Festival

September 23, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The festive spirit of Dasara comes alive at Mall of Mysore, as the city’s most vibrant shopping destination announces its Dasara Shopping Festival from Sept.17 to Oct. 19.

With a series of exciting activities, cultural attractions and exclusive rewards, the festival promises to bring together shopping, celebration and entertainment for families across Mysuru.

Shoppers can look forward to a host of festive-themed activities, which are as follows:

Dasara Decor (Sept.17 – Oct. 3): Mesmerising festive decorations to light up the Mall in true royal style.

Sweet Expo (Sept.22 – Oct. 5): A delightful showcase of traditional and modern sweets to satisfy every sweet tooth.

Mall Lighting (Sept. 22 – Oct.3): Witness the Mall glowing in grand illumination to capture the essence of Dasara celebrations.

Shop & Win (Sept.22 – Oct. 2): Assured gifts await shoppers! Spend Rs. 5,000 and win a wireless neckband, shop for Rs. 15,000 and win a vacuum mug, or shop for Rs. 30,000 to take home a premium sound bar.

Flea Market (Sept.22 – Oct.3): A unique shopping experience featuring local crafts, fashion and lifestyle products.

Burger Eating Competition (Oct.19): A fun-filled challenge for food-lovers to showcase their competitive spirit.

“This year’s festival theme ‘Shopping Meets Celebration’ blends Mysuru’s cultural heritage with modern retail experiences, making Mall of Mysore the one-stop destination for festive shopping, entertainment and family outings. Mysureans hold Dasara close to their hearts and at Mall of Mysore, we have curated a line-up of activities and offers that reflect the spirit of joy, tradition and togetherness,” said Sandeep Kumar, Vice-President, Mall of Mysore.