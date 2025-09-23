Mall of Mysore unveils Grand Dasara Shopping Festival
News

Mall of Mysore unveils Grand Dasara Shopping Festival

September 23, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The festive spirit of Dasara comes alive at Mall of Mysore, as the city’s most vibrant shopping destination announces its Dasara Shopping Festival from Sept.17 to Oct. 19.

With a series of exciting activities, cultural attractions and exclusive rewards, the festival promises to bring together shopping, celebration and entertainment for families across Mysuru.

Shoppers can look forward to a host of festive-themed activities, which are as follows:

Dasara Decor (Sept.17 – Oct. 3): Mesmerising festive decorations to light up the Mall in true royal style.

Sweet Expo (Sept.22 – Oct. 5): A delightful showcase of traditional and modern sweets to satisfy every sweet tooth.

Mall Lighting (Sept. 22 – Oct.3): Witness the Mall glowing in grand illumination to capture the essence of Dasara celebrations.

Shop & Win (Sept.22 – Oct. 2): Assured gifts await shoppers! Spend Rs. 5,000 and win a wireless neckband, shop for Rs. 15,000 and win a vacuum mug, or shop for Rs. 30,000 to take home a premium sound bar.

Flea Market (Sept.22 – Oct.3): A unique shopping experience featuring local crafts, fashion and lifestyle products.

Burger Eating Competition (Oct.19): A fun-filled challenge for food-lovers to showcase their competitive spirit.

“This year’s festival theme ‘Shopping Meets Celebration’ blends Mysuru’s cultural heritage with modern retail experiences, making Mall of Mysore the one-stop destination for festive shopping, entertainment and family outings. Mysureans hold Dasara close to their hearts and at Mall of Mysore, we have curated a line-up of activities and offers that reflect the spirit of joy, tradition and togetherness,” said Sandeep Kumar, Vice-President, Mall of Mysore.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching