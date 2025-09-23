Star Pups: Adopt us…

September 23, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Tara and Maya, both 1.5-month-old pups, which are de-wormed and vaccinated at People For Animals (PFA) in city, are up for adoption.

Tara and Maya, which were found abandoned by the roadside, frightened and helpless were rescued and brought to PFA Mysuru, where they are now safe and cared for.

They are playful, gentle, eager to bond and they now need forever homes.

PFA Mysuru has urged the concerned public to come forward and adopt Tara and Maya — and to consider adoption as a way to address the growing crisis of abandoned and homeless dogs.

For details, contact PFA on Ph: 0821-2598213 or Mob: 98456-54429 or e-mail: [email protected]