Gaganachukki Jalapatothsava to conclude today

September 14, 2025

Malavalli: The two-day Gaganachukki Jalapathotsava, an annual waterfalls festival in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, will conclude today (Sept.14).

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the festival, jointly organised by the Mandya District Administration, Tourism Department and Kannada and Culture Department yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah urged the Centre to give nod for the execution of Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across River Cauvery along Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

Stating that Tamil Nadu too should not oppose the project only for political purpose, he said that with the KRS dam full to the brim due to copious rainfall in Kodagu and other catchment areas, there is no water sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu now.

“Karnataka was to release 177.25 TMC of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as per the Cauvery Tribunal decision. But Karnataka has released more than 210 TMC of water due to copious rainfall. The execution of Mekedatu project will help in storing 66 TMC of water that would be of benefit to both the riparian States in times of less rainfall. As such the Centre should grant permission and Tamil Nadu should not oppose the project”, he pointed out.

Malavalli MLA P.M. Narendraswamy in his address, said that the State Government has planned to implement Drip Irrigation Project in the taluk at a cost of Rs. 60 crore. The CM will soon inaugurate a large marine aquarium at Gaganachukki and launch a Rs. 300 crore Irrigation project in the taluk, he added.

Various cultural and entertainment programmes were held on the first day of the event. Artists Sadhvini Koppa, Ravi Marur, Hanumantha, Shivaraj K.R.Pete, Music Director Arjun Janya, Singer Mangali, actors Daali Dhananjaya, Ragini Dwivedi and others took part.

MLAs Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, Ravikumar Ganiga and H.T. Manju, MLCs Dinesh Gooligowda, Madhu G. Madegowda and Sudhamadas, Mandya DC Dr. Kumara, ZP CEO K.R. Nandini, SP Mallikarjun Baladandi and others were present on the occasion.