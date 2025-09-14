Bus shelter a cover to rename Dr. Rajkumar Circle: Raghu Kautilya

September 14, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior BJP leader and State BJP OBC Morcha President R. Raghu Kautilya has alleged a conspiracy behind the demolition of the Dr. Rajkumar Circle nameboard (popularly known as Fountain Circle) on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road in the city.

In a letter to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner, Raghu stated that the circle, widely known as Fountain Circle, had been officially renamed as Dr. Rajkumar Circle, and a concrete nameboard was erected to mark the renaming.

However, Raghu alleged that the nameboard was recently demolished under the pretext of constructing a bus shelter, but was not rebuilt, raising suspicions.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Raghu said, “They have not rebuilt the Dr. Rajkumar nameboard because there is a sinister plan. The bus shelter construction was just an excuse to first demolish the nameboard and later rename the circle to appease somebody.”

He urged the MCC to immediately reinstall the Dr. Rajkumar Circle nameboard, warning that failure to do so would trigger a fresh controversy for the State Government, especially with Dasara festivities fast approaching.

MCC Commissioner clarifies

When contacted, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif told Star of Mysore this morning that he had no prior information about the issue but would verify with officials.

He added, “If the records confirm that the circle was officially named Dr. Rajkumar Circle, action will be taken against those responsible for demolishing the nameboard. However, if there is no such record, I will not be able to take any action in this matter.”