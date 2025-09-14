Hassan accident: CM defends relief amount, questions BJP’s record

September 14, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing deep condolences over the tragic deaths of nine persons, who were mowed down by a speeding Canter during a Ganesha idol immersion procession in Hassan district on Friday night, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the State Government will provide Rs. 5 lakh compensation to the families of each victim.

Speaking to presspersons at Mysore Airport yesterday morning, Siddaramaiah said, “Whatever the amount of compensation, it can never equal the loss of a life.”

The CM clarified that the Government cannot be held directly responsible for casualties or injuries caused by rash and reckless driving. He added that Hassan District Minister Krishna Byregowda has rushed to the accident site to assess the situation.

When questioned about the Opposition BJP’s demand for higher compensation, Siddaramaiah hit back, questioning whether the previous BJP Government had paid a higher amount in similar tragedies. “The Government has paid compensation strictly as per norms,” he said, adding that the Central Government has also announced Rs. 2 lakh compensation for each victim’s family.

On Prathap Simha’s petition

Responding to questions about former MP Prathap Simha’s petition in the High Court seeking to restrain the Government’s chosen Dasara inaugurator, Siddaramaiah said, “Now that the matter is before the Court, it will take its own course. Ask the petitioner himself what the fate of the petition will be,” he quipped.

Addressing demands from certain organisations for the extradition of Prathap Simha from Mysuru district during the Dasara festivities, Siddaramaiah said, “The Police are free to take whatever steps are necessary in this regard. I will not interfere in their decisions.”

FIRs against BJP leaders

On allegations that the Government was targeting Hindu leaders, Siddaramaiah firmly denied the charge.

“BJP leaders and other Hindutva activists are making provocative speeches aimed at disturbing communal harmony and societal peace. The Police have registered cases as a law-and-order measure, and there is nothing discriminatory about it,” he stated. Speaking on the upcoming Caste Census, the CM explained that it is a Social and Educational Survey covering the 7 crore population of Karnataka. The survey will collect empirical data on castes, sub-castes and converted populations to ensure accurate socio-economic planning.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Guarantee Implementation Monitoring Authority Vice-Chairperson Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, City Congress President R. Murthy, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, and other leaders were present at the airport to receive the CM.

Later, Siddaramaiah travelled by road to Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Nagar, near Varuna Lake, to inaugurate the Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Anubhava Mantapa on the city outskirts.