Sumptuous breakfast served for mahouts, kavadis, family members

September 14, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A sumptuous breakfast was served to mahouts, kavadis and their family members, who have accompanied the 14 Dasara elephants at the Mysore Palace premises this morning. District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa served the breakfast and later joined them along with other guests.

The breakfast was arranged by the Mysuru District Administration and an elaborate spread was relished by over 150 mahouts, kavadis and their families. The breakfast included obbattu and ghee, masala idli, sambar, chutney, vada, dosa, saagu, pongal with huli gojju, avarekalu uppittu, coffee and tea.

MLAs G.T. Devegowda and Tanveer Sait, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan, Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority Vice-Chairperson Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Forest Department officials and staff were present.

Tent school inaugurated

The District Minister also inaugurated the temporary school (Tent School) set up at Palace premises for the children of mahouts and kavadis. The children of mahouts and kavadis presented a tribal dance on the occasion. Though the temporary school commenced much earlier, it was formally inaugurated this morning.

The District Minister handed over uniforms to 35 children who are attending the temporary school. The temporary school has been set up by the Department of School Education and Literacy to ensure that the children of mahouts and kavadis of Dasara elephants, who camp for nearly two months for the grand annual festival, receive uninterrupted education during their stay in city.

The temporary school is equipped with a Nodal Officer and three teachers. Apart from education, the students will also receive mid-day meals daily.