Dasara Pruning

September 3, 2025

Ahead of Dasara 2025, MCC launches works to identify and prune tree branches on Raja Marga, Jumboo Savari route

Mysore/Mysuru: With 19 days left for the inauguration of Dasara festivities on Sept. 22, the District Administration is preparing to host the annual festival, without compromising on any front including pruning trees along the procession route.

A worker standing inside the box of a hydraulic crane was seen pruning the tree branches, with a hand-held cutting machine near Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle this morning.

The tree branches from Dr. Rajkumar Park were protruding towards the Albert Victor Road, where the open top double-decker Ambaari buses operated by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), carrying tourists, pass through during Dasara.

The pruning work is being carried out under the supervision of MCC Assistant Executive Engineer Mohan.

The works have been planned to be executed in three phases: First pruning will be prior to the practice of Dasara elephants carrying Wooden Howdah (that is expected to start shortly).

Second will be just before Dasara illumination and when the Ambaari buses start operating.

The final pruning will be on the eve of Jumboo Savari, that is slated on Oct. 2.

The final phase of pruning will be taken up in coordination with the City Police and Forest Department, it is said.

The five-km-long Jumboo Savari starts from Palace premises and approaches Raja Marga through Balarama Gate (near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple) and culminates at Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap.

The Raja Marga passes via Albert Victor Road, K.R. Circle, Sayyajji Rao Road, Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, New Sayyaji Rao Road, Old RMC Junction and Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle (Highway Circle).

The Raja Marga is dotted by decades old trees and with rains expected the MCC is worried that falling branches could pose a safety issue.

To avoid any untoward incident because of falling branches, the MCC with the help of its horticulture wing is identifying trees that need pruning.