DC grants permission to reopen Kyathamaranahalli Arabic school

April 3, 2025

Mysuru: The District Administration has granted permission for the Aleema Sadiya Education Institution and Masjid-E-Siddique-E-Akbar Trust to open an Arabic school, resolving a long-standing dispute over the property on Kyathamaranahalli Main Road (Udayagiri 6th Cross) in Gayathripuram II Stage.

On Apr. 1, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy held a peace meeting following a High Court directive to gather public opinions and submit a report before today’s hearing (Apr. 3). The decision has been conveyed to the Court.

Citing multiple Supreme Court rulings and Article 30 of the Constitution — granting minorities the right to establish and manage educational institutions — the DC ordered the reopening of the school.

The order permits the Trust to operate the Arabic school under constitutional provisions and directs that no disruptions or obstructions be allowed.

The Mysuru City Police Commissioner has been notified and action will be taken against violators. The order took effect on Apr. 2, 2025.

