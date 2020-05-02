DC withdraws Containment Zone orders in some areas
May 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar has withdrawn the Containment Zone order imposed on a few areas in the city and in Nanjangud following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Sri Subhramanya Swamy Temple Road, Yaraganahalli New Layout, Sardar Vallabhai Patel Nagar, Lalithadripura, Basavanagudi Block in Nanjangud, Vijayanagar First Stage, Gokulam Ward 19 were declared as Containment Zones between Mar. 28 and Apr. 3. As no positive cases were reported in 28 days, the orders were withdrawn.  

However, other areas like Meena Bazaar, Teachers Layout, Janata Nagar, Housing Board Colony in Kuvempunagar, Vijayanagar Second Stage, Jayalakshmipuram, Nazarbad, J.P. Nagar and Srirampura Second Stage will remain Containment Zones until further orders. If no positive cases are reported in 28 days, the containment orders will be withdrawn.

The DC had ordered these areas as Containment Zones as per the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and as per the Epidemic Diseases and COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, following the outbreak of COVID-19 in these areas.

