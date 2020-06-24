DCP issues instructions to all Police Stations on strict measures for checking COVID spread

June 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With fresh COVID-19 positive cases on the rise in the city almost every other day for the past few days, DCP (Law & Order) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda has issued several fresh instructions to all Police Stations in the city. The DCP has directed the Police Inspectors to ensure that people compulsorily wear face masks when they come out of their houses, use hand sanitisers and maintain physical distancing at all public places and points and to ensure that members of the public comply with all safety guidelines.

Prior permission must for marriage, functions: Pointing out that henceforth, it is mandatory for the public to obtain prior permission from their respective SHOs (Station House Officers) for organising marriage and such other functions, he said that the jurisdictional Police must register a case against the organiser if more than 50 persons are found attending a function.

Also, marriage and other Convention Halls must take prior permission from the Police for letting them out to any function organisers and video-recording is mandatory for all programmes that are allowed to take place. It is the responsibility of the jurisdictional Police to register cases if any lockdown violations are noticed in Function Halls and other public places where people gather, the DCP said.