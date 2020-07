July 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Excise Department has extended the deadline for renewal of liquor licence till July 7.

The Excise Commissioner on Tuesday said that although an earlier date was set for renewal of liquor licences, only 26 percent of the licence holders were found to have renewed their licence and as such, the deadline has been extended to facilitate all others to renew their licence.

The renewal can also be done online by EOLRS mode till July 7, according to a press release.