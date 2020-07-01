Four persons go missing from Udayagiri Police limits
July 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In separate incidents, four persons including two women have gone missing from Udayagiri Police limits in city.

In the first incident,  51-year-old Sabira Banu, a resident of A.J. Block in N.R. Mohalla, who left her house on Jan. 28 has since gone missing. She is 4.6ft. tall, oily red complexioned, normal built and round faced.

In the second incident, 32-year-old Aslam Pasha of Shanthinagar, who left his house on Mar. 23 is reported missing. He is 5ft. tall, oval faced, oily red complexioned and normal built.

In the third incident, 32-year-old Sameera Banu, daughter of Mazar Ali Khan and a resident of Rajivnagar 1st Stage, who left her house on June 18, has since gone missing. She is 5.4ft. tall, oval faced, wheatish complexioned and normal built.

In the fourth incident, 52-year-old Mustaq Ahmed, a resident   of Rajivnagar 1st Stage, who left his house on May 7 has is missing. He is 6ft. tall, oval faced, oily red complexioned and normal built.

Those having any information about the missing persons may contact Udayagiri Police Station on Ph: 0821-2418309  or call Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2418339.

