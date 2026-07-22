Death of family in Hunsur: Police examine forensic evidence, financial stress

July 22, 2026

Hunsur: Friends, relatives and acquaintances of a family found dead in Hunsur yesterday said they were shocked by the tragedy, describing financier Harish as cheerful and active with no visible signs of financial distress until recently.

Harish (42), a resident of New Maruthi Layout in Hunsur town, was found dead after killing his wife Nishchitha (37) and their two daughters, Naksha (14) and Raksha (8), before taking his own life. Police said, he left behind a death note, which is being examined as part of the investigation.

The incident came to light yesterday morning when Nishchitha’s mother repeatedly tried to contact her daughter but received no response. Concerned, she asked neighbours to check on the family.

Neighbours found the front door ajar. After receiving no response despite repeated calls, they entered the house and discovered the bodies of Nishchitha and Raksha on a bed, while Naksha was found on the floor. Harish was later found dead upstairs.

Sleeping tablets

Preliminary investigations suggest Harish may have mixed sleeping tablets into food or drinks served to his family before suffocating them. Police are awaiting forensic and post-mortem reports to establish the sequence of events.

Friends said, Harish was engaged in multiple businesses, including real estate and an oil manufacturing and sales unit, and appeared to be financially stable.

He also worked in the finance sector, arranged loans, purchased vehicles auctioned after loan defaults for resale, served as an LIC agent and had investments in hotel businesses.

According to people close to the family, Harish owned a house, three residential sites and a car. However, some sources said, he had recently been facing financial difficulties, though the extent of those problems is yet to be confirmed.

Harish hailed from Santhekerekodi village in Hunsur taluk and had been living in Hunsur with his family for several years.

Premeditated plan?

Police are also looking into the circumstances surrounding Harish’s mother, who usually lived with the family but had been sent to stay at his sister’s house two days before the incident. Investigators are examining whether this was part of a premeditated plan.

Nishchitha was an engineering graduate, while Harish had recently completed his LLB degree. Married for about 14 years, the couple were regarded by relatives and neighbours as affectionate and lived with their two daughters.

The family had recently returned from a vacation in Rajasthan. Relatives said, they had spoken to Nishchitha only a few days earlier and had planned to visit Chamundi Hill together.

As news of the incident spread, hundreds of people gathered outside the family’s residence, while grief-stricken relatives mourned the loss.

Police officials, including Hunsur Town Inspector Shivamadaiah and Santhosh Kashyap of the Hunsur Rural Police Station, inspected the scene. A dog squad and fingerprint experts also examined the house.

A case has been registered at Hunsur Town Police Station.

Police said, the motive behind the deaths is yet to be established and that further investigation is underway.