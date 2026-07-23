Death of family in Hunsur: Police intensify probe; last rites held amid grief

July 23, 2026

Hunsur: Police have intensified their investigation into the deaths of four members of a family who were found dead at their house in Hunsur town on July 21.

Harish (42), a resident of New Maruthi Layout, hanged himself after killing his wife Nishchitha (37) and their two daughters, Naksha (14) and Raksha (8).

Police have recovered handwritten notes and other material from the house and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

Investigators are also gathering information from the family’s friends and relatives about recent developments and are scrutinising Harish’s financial transactions, including details of loans he had borrowed and lent.

Last rites

The last rites of Harish, his wife and their two daughters were performed yesterday amid grief.

Following post-mortems at MMC&RI mortuary in Mysuru, the bodies were handed over to the family and brought to Hunsur at around 1 pm, where they were kept at the residence to enable friends and relatives to pay their last respects. After relatives performed the customary rituals and offered prayers, the bodies were taken in a funeral procession comprising four vehicles. Thousands of people lined the route to pay their last respects.

At the crematorium, Harish and his wife Nishchitha were cremated on one pyre, while their daughters, Naksha and Raksha, were cremated on another. Harish’s sister Sindhu and brother-in-law Raghu performed the final rites by offering prayers and lighting both pyres. Relatives of Nishchitha arrived from her native village of Kethupura near Bannur in T. Narasipur in 4 buses to attend the funeral. Grief-stricken family members and relatives bid an emotional farewell as the last rites were performed.

MLA G.D. Harish Gowda, his wife Varsha, HUDA Chairman H.P. Amarnath, former MyMUL President Umashankar and others attended the funeral.