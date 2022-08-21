Debutant Mahendra shows he too can carry Ambari

August 21, 2022

Carries 550 kg weight on Jumboo Savari route

Mysore/Mysuru: On the third day of weight training for Dasara elephants yesterday, Mahendra, who will be participating in Jumboo Savari for the first time this year, carried a total weight of 550 kg and walked majestically on the Jumboo Savari route, assuring the Forest Department officials that he could be the future Howdah Elephant.

Housed in Mathigodu Elephant Camp, 39-year-old Mahendra arrived to Mysuru along with eight other elephants in the first batch. Yesterday at about 7.45 am, Gaadhi Namdah weighing 250 kg was fastened on the back of Mahendra near Kodi Someshwara Temple in the palace premises. A cradle like structure was then tied on top of Gaadhi Namdah and sand bags weighing 300 kg were placed inside the cradle making the total weight of 550 kg.

Mahendra, along with other eight Dasara elephants including Howdah Elephant Abhimanyu came out of the Palace through Balarama Gate and passed via K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, old RMC Circle, Highway Circle and reached the Torchlight Parade Grounds by covering a distance of 5 kms in one hour and fifteen minutes.

Mahendra, who had created havoc in Ramanagar, was captured four years ago and was housed in Mathigodu Elephant Camp where he was disciplined.

Mahendra is 2.74 mts tall, 3.25 mts in length and weighs 4,260 kgs. Mallikarjuna and Rajanna are his caretakers.