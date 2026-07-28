‘Declare Karnataka as drought-hit State’

July 28, 2026

Former MLC opposes Dasara Kambala

Mysuru: Urging the Karnataka Government to declare the entire State as drought-hit in the wake of failure of monsoon rains, former MLC A.H. Vishwanath regretted that the ruling Congress party Legislators were camping in Delhi to lobby for Ministerial berths when the State was reeling under severe drought.

Addressing a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House here this morning, Vishwanath, who is also a former Minister, said it is disappointing to note that there is no one to hear the plight of people who are severely distressed by drought and other issues bothering them.

KPSC riddled with rampant corruption

Alleging that the KPSC was riddled in rampant corruption, Vishwanath wondered about the fate of the candidates aspiring for different Government jobs, when the posts are being sold for huge sums of money.

He demanded the Government to put an end to recruitment based on caste, creed and category criteria and called for fixing the rot in KPSC, the body entrusted with the responsibility of selecting the right candidates for top State bureaucratic posts in a fair and transparent manner.

NEET paper leak

Commenting on the recent student protests over NEET paper leak, Vishwanath said, it is important for any Government to focus much on education and health sectors, which are key elements in improving the standard of living.

“There will be chaos if people do not get education and health facilities across the country and Karnataka is no exception. Many Government schools, other educational institutions are shutting down and the basic health facilities are in poor shape. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who boasts himself of being a ‘Samajwadi,’ too neglected these sectors,” he maintained.

He called for launching organised movements on the lines of NEET paper leak protests for getting facilities and benefits to the people that are Constitutionally mandated.

Referring to former Siddaramaiah’s statement that he was quitting electoral politics, he said it was purely a blackmail tactics directed at the Congress High Command. Asserting that Siddaramaiah had done little for the Backward Classes, he said that the former CM was only a propagandist in nature.

Vishwanath, who retired as an MLC earlier this month, said he would continue to be in public life though he has opted out of electoral politics.

He also argued against holding Kambala during Dasara in Mysuru in October.