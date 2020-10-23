Degree colleges to re-open from Nov. 17

October 23, 2020

Bengaluru: All degree, engineering and diploma colleges will re-open from Nov. 17 according to University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and COVID-19 protocol, said Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan.

Talking to reporters after meeting Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa here this morning, he said students will not be forced to attend the college as they are permitted to attend classes online. The decision was left to parents on sending their wards to college. Those who wish to come to college must bring letter of consent from their parents. The number of batches and shift will be decided depending upon the response from students to attend the college, he said.

He said the Task Force headed by Deputy Commissioner will be constituted for each college. All precautions will be taken at student hostels also. A set of guidelines will be issued by Department of Higher Education soon, he added.

It may be mentioned here that the colleges are set to re-open after a gap of seven months due to pandemic.