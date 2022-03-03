Delay in establishing Classical Kannada Centre: MP to lead delegation to Chennai to study progress of Tamil Centre

March 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing disappointment over undue delay in the establishment of Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK) in city, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that he would lead a delegation to Chennai soon to study about the progress made by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT).

He was addressing a CESCK progress review meeting at Crawford Hall here this morning.

Questioning the CESCK officials for their laxity in the establishment of the Classical Kannada Centre, he wondered why there was undue delay even after the University of Mysore had agreed to give 4 acres and 2 guntas of land in Manasagangothri campus for the Classical Kannada Centre.

Wanting to know what all the developments that had taken place after the Classical Kannada Centre was sanctioned by the Union Government about 14 years ago, Simha said that Tamil Nadu had acted quickly and charted out the process for the establishment of Tamil Centre, without wasting time.

Simha asserted that he would not rest until the project, which is a matter of pride for crores of Kannadigas, is taken to its logical end.

The MP invited officials of Mysore University and CESCK to New Delhi for finalising the blue print for the project and Centre’s approval for the same.

Mysore University Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said that the University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mysuru-based Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) for allotment of 4 acres and 2 guntas of land in Manasagangothri campus on lease for thirty years. The Mysore University has drawn the draft lease deed, which was sent to CIIL for further action and approvals by the Union Government, he added.

CIIL Director Shailendra Mohan explained the MP about all the correspondence that the CIIL did with the Mysore University, the Central and State Governments.

He highlighted that the draft notes containing the proposal for appraisal of CEE and EFC for establishing the Central scheme of CESCK as an autonomous institution along with Detailed Project Report (DPR) and other related documents has been sent to the Union Ministry of Human Resources Department at New Delhi in February 2020.

Mohan further said that the draft MoU for approval of allotment of land to CIIL by Mysore University for construction of building for CESCK establishment has been sent to the Secretary, Ministry of HRD, Department of Higher Education, Languages-II Section, in December 2020.

After hearing the CESCK officials, a disappointed Simha asked them to expedite the project without wasting any time.

CESCK Project Director Shivaram Shetty, Mysore University Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa and other officials were present.