July 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Dengue cases are increasing day by day and the fever has claimed its first victim in Mysuru district.

The deceased is Nagendra (28), who was serving as Community Health Officer at Gurupura Primary Health Centre in Hunsur taluk. Following fever, Nagendra was admitted to a hospital in Mysuru, where he died on Tuesday.

According to Taluk Health Officer Dr. Keerthikumar, Nagendra of Nanjangud was married to Jyothi, a nurse, 8 months ago and was residing in Mysuru city.