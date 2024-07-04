M.G. Road stretch is no-parking zone
News

M.G. Road stretch is no-parking zone

July 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: After successfully clearing the once congested Mahatma Gandhi Road in Mysuru City of traffic snarls caused by haphazardly parked vegetable-laden vehicles, wandering vendors, roadside vegetable sales, foraging cattle and stray dogs, City Police Commissioner has now designated it as a no-parking zone for all types of vehicles, near vegetable market.

This notification was issued last evening by Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth banning parking from the Manasa Road Junction to Underbridge on M.G. Road, both north and south sides. No vehicle will be allowed to park on this stretch.

The M.G. Road is one of the major roads coming under the jurisdiction of Siddharthanagar Traffic Police Station which serves as a vital link to various key locations such as the Zoo, Karanji Lake, Lalitha Mahal Palace and more.

Additionally, this road provides access to government offices, hospitals, prominent hotels, commercial buildings and residential areas.

The parking ban will facilitate the smooth movement of ambulances, vegetable transport vehicles and other public transport on both sides of the M.G. Road, ensuring efficient connectivity across the city, the notification stated.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching