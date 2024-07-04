CCTV cameras to keep an eye on litter louts
CCTV cameras to keep an eye on litter louts

July 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Senior Health Officer Dr. N.P. Venkatesh announced that in addition to ‘Operation Night Raid,’ MCC Commissioner has decided to install CCTV cameras at selected locations to monitor public waste disposal.

Although specific locations for the cameras have not yet been finalised, each Ward may expect to receive 2 to 3 cameras within the next month.

Dr. Venkatesh highlighted that these cameras will operate on solar energy, ensuring sustainability in usage. Moreover, to deter theft attempts, cameras will be equipped with technology that can track their location and capture images of any perpetrators involved in tampering with them.

The initiative aims to enhance surveillance and enforcement measures against illegal waste disposal in public areas, reinforcing the MCC’s efforts to maintain cleanliness and uphold sanitation standards in Mysuru.

