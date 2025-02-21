Devaraja Market to be DEMOLISHED

February 21, 2025

Minister Byrathi Suresh says all heritage buildings belonging to Government which are structurally weak to be razed & re-built

Mysuru: Amid the raging debate over the fate of heritage buildings in the city, with the erstwhile Royal Family of Mysore and heritage experts divided in their opinion, the State Government seems to have made its mind finally to raze and rebuild Devaraja Market, one of the prominent heritage buildings on Sayyaji Rao Road in city, with Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, dropping a hint in this regard.

The Minister was speaking to media persons on his arrival in the city this morning to visit Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill and Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple at Nanjangud in the district.

Suresh said, “Devaraja Market will be demolished and reconstructed and the works are expected to begin in three to four months. All the heritage buildings that are on the verge of collapse will be demolished soon and rebuilt. The tenants, including the traders running business in those buildings, will be re-allotted the shops. There is no need to worry about this.”

It may be recalled that, a portion of Devaraja Market building had collapsed in August 2016.

Stating that he would be conducting a meeting of officers regarding the development of Mysuru, Minister Byrathi Suresh said that, following instructions from the Chief Minister, he has issued orders for white topping a stretch of 55-km of road in the city on the lines of Bengaluru, with a Detailed Project Report (DPR) expected to be prepared soon.

Besides, Rs. 750 crore has been released for Underground Drainage (UGD) works alone, the Minister said.

MUDA sites case

On Lokayukta Police giving a clean chit to CM Siddaramaiah and his family members in MUDA 50:50 alternative sites case by submitting an interim B-report to the High Court yesterday, he said, he had hinted about CM coming out clean in the scam. BJP and JD(S) leaders have no shame, as none including the Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, who had made a series of allegations, didn’t turn up, when I dared them to take a vow before Goddess Chamundeshwari, to prove their charges.

Answering to a query about the Opposition party leaders, who have been relentlessly questioning the credibility of Lokayukta to file a probe report against CM, Suresh said, there cannot be a stronger probe agency than the Lokayukta, which has brought many guilty to book.

The report in CM’s case is accurate, he said, defending the Lokayukta Police.

“There is nothing to fear about, either for CM, his wife and also myself, as we haven’t committed any wrong. There are confusions with regard to 50:50 site scheme, which is under probe. Let’s wait till the outcome of the report of One-Man Commission headed by Justice P.N. Desai, probing into the scam. We have requested the Commission to frame the guidelines, which is expected to provide clarity about the scheme. While there is no question of sparing those who purchased sites illegally under the scheme,” said Byrathi Suresh.

He also denied the frequently made allegations that he had covertly carried away 141 files from MUDA, following the emergence of the site scam.

On shifting of files

In a mocking tone, the Minister said, “It’s not a puffed rice packet to carry the files with ease. The BJP leaders have been levelling the charges and better ask them. It seems they only might have shifted the files in a clandestine manner.”